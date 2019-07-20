On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the Lord brought the soul of Agnes Marie Petruk home to rest. Agnes was born on Dec. 21, 1935, in Harbor Beach, Michigan. She was a devoted wife, an extraordinary mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and an avid volunteer, having served the community for 22 years at CHI St. Vincent Rehabilitation Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Agnes and Joseph moved to and reside in Fort Mill, South Carolina, after moving from Hot Springs, Arkansas and Northridge, California, before that. She is survived by her husband of 65 wonderful years, Joseph Petruk; her two sons, Steve Petruk and wife, Lindsay, of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Tom Petruk and wife, Linda, of Yorba Linda, California; her best friend and daughter, Sue Meyers of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Crystal McMurtry and her husband, Laramie, Danny Meyers and his wife, Kelly, Jimmy Meyers and his wife, Amanda, Erin Reiter and her husband, Greg, Kelsey Estrada and her husband, Chuck, Ryan Petruk, and Shawn Petruk and fiance, Caroline Cosgrove; seven great grandchildren, Emma Davis, Kaylee Davis, Grace Davis, Peyton Davis, Ella Meyers, Jennifer McMurtry, and Anson McMurtry; sister, Gladys Page; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends. She is preceded in death by granddaughter, Jennifer Davis; 14 brothers and sisters; parents, Jacob and Mary Roberts; in-laws, Joseph and Josephine Petruk; and brother-in-law, Jerome Petruk. A Mass in honor of Agnes will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Saint Philip of Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Rd., E, Fort Mill, SC 29715. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to in memory of Agnes Petruk. Donations can be made at , or by mailing them to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinveillechapel.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 20, 2019