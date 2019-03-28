Services Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan 700 N. Monroe Street Bay City , MI 48708 989-892-1772 Alan Vincent Cole

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alan Vincent? Cole, 64, died March 21, 2019, at Harbor Beach Community Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was born June 15, 1954, in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Vincent and Arloa (Stalker)? Cole. Alan graduated from Troy High School in 1972 and the University of Michigan in 1976, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Education. In 1989, Al and Beth? became Domino's Pizza franchise owners in Saginaw, MI. After 10 years, they sold the business and moved to Harbor Beach, MI. In 1999 Alan opened "Cole's Computers", later "Huron Computers" in Bad Axe, MI, retiring in 2014 due to health reasons. He was a member of Holy Name of Mary Parish in Harbor Beach, MI, where he enjoyed serving as a lector for Sunday Mass. Alan and? Beth? were married at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, on April 20, 1991. His greatest joy was in watching his two daughters, Crystal and Casey? Cole, grow up. He was extremely proud to see them both attend his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He loved his Michigan Wolverines and watched all the football and basketball games he could. Al loved all animals, but especially his faithful dogs.? He is survived by his wife of 27 years,? Beth? (O'Neil)? Cole; his two daughters, Crystal? Cole? of Howell, MI, and Casey? Cole? of Ann Arbor, MI; two sisters, Roxanna (Cole) Corum of Pontiac, MI and Loretta (Cole) Olson of Warren, MI; aunt, Patricia Stalker of Pahrump, NV; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Sharon O'Neil of Port Huron, MI, Gerald and Joan (Scholtz) O'Neil of New Hampshire, Gene and Kathy (O'Neil) Hickey of Clio, MI, Robin and Susan (Lupp) O'Neil of Frankenmuth, MI, Tim and Toni (Minda) O'Neil of Port Hope, MI., Ken and Mary (Winters) O'Neil, Pat and Susan (Ginther) O'Neil, Michael and Peggy (Uicker) O'Neil, Dennis and Nancy (Kammerzell) O'Neil, and Thomas O'Neil, all of Harbor Beach, MI; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents-in-law Morris and Violet (Schroeder) O'Neil, and grandparents, Irene Phelps, Edward? Cole, Margaretta (Scheall) Stalker, and Charles Stalker.? Cremation has taken place. Al's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, 413 S. First Street, Harbor Beach, MI. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Rock Falls Cemetery.? To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries