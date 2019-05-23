Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
110 East Main Street
Kinde, MI 48445
(989) 874-4040
For more information about
Aldo Fulgenti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
110 East Main Street
Kinde, MI 48445
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
110 East Main Street
Kinde, MI 48445
View Map

Aldo S. Fulgenti


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aldo S. Fulgenti Obituary
Aldo S. Fulgenti, 89, of Huron Township, passed away at his home on May 21, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. Aldo was in the U.S. Army. He was a former member of the American Legion Post in Port Austin and the Grindstone Sportsman Club. Aldo liked to hunt and was always on the move. Aldo is survived by his children: Michael (Donna) Fulgenti of Columbus, Michigan; Scott Fulgenti of Florida and Debra (Robert) Abbott of Windsor, Canada; many grandchildren; his special friend, Fay Gilbert of Kinde. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor (Jerry) LaFave of Clinton Township. Funeral service for Aldo will be 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde with Mel McCracken officiating. Per his wishes, cremation will follow the service. Cremation will take place at a later date at New River Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now