Aldo S. Fulgenti, 89, of Huron Township, passed away at his home on May 21, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. Aldo was in the U.S. Army. He was a former member of the American Legion Post in Port Austin and the Grindstone Sportsman Club. Aldo liked to hunt and was always on the move. Aldo is survived by his children: Michael (Donna) Fulgenti of Columbus, Michigan; Scott Fulgenti of Florida and Debra (Robert) Abbott of Windsor, Canada; many grandchildren; his special friend, Fay Gilbert of Kinde. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor (Jerry) LaFave of Clinton Township. Funeral service for Aldo will be 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde with Mel McCracken officiating. Per his wishes, cremation will follow the service. Cremation will take place at a later date at New River Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com