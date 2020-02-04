|
Alexander T. Wills, 82, of Colfax Township, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Feb. 1, 2020 under hospice care. Alex was born on Sept. 3, 1937 to the late Allison and Idella (Theaker) Wills. He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1955. Alex married Elizabeth "Jan" Kechter on July 10, 1993 in Bad Axe. He enjoyed farming and tractors. Alex restored a 1950 Ford tractor. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his dear wife and family. Alex is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Jan" Wills of Bad Axe; his children, Sherrie (Jerry) Boughan of Canton, Debra (Dave) Ullmann of Chicago, and Nancy Wills of Port Huron; his step-children, Keith (Stephanie) Falkenhagen of Lapeer, Bob Falkenhagen of Chesterfield, Dawn Ghekiere (significant other, Joe) of West Virginia and Danielle (Rob) Janas of San Antonio, Texas; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nettie Whear of Bad Axe. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas Wills. Per Alex's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City, Michigan. Memorials may be offered to A & D Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020