Alice A. Draschil, 96, of Pigeon, formerly of Sebewaing, passed away at her home at Country Gardens-Assisted Living. Alice was born June 26, 1923, to Otto and Flora (Ziegler) Kunisch. She worked as a clerk for Larsen Pharmacy in Pigeon and then helped her husband on the family farm. She married Frank Draschil on Jan. 31, 1945, in Florida. He preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2000. She enjoyed playing bingo, card games, bowling and crocheting. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing. Alice is survived by her children: Thomas A. Draschil of Owendale and Elaine (Jerry) Parker of Mason; sister-in-law, Bev Kunisch in Colorado; grandchildren: Amy (Mike) Powell, Marcie (Tom) Jeffery, Kristin Miller and Alissa (Mick) Parks; and eight great-grandchildren. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers: Elmer and Roland Kunisch; and sister, Marie Lupp. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing. Visitation will begin at the church at 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Sebewaing. A luncheon will be served in the Great Room at church. Memorial donations may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church (General Fund) or the Radio Mission. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 9, 2019