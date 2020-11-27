1/1
Alice L. Lawhorn, 86, of Bad Axe passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
Alice was born on Dec. 29, 1933 in Nashville, Ill., daughter of the late Jacob and Clara (McMillan) Winfree.
Alice was a Bad Axe resident for over 50 years and also lived in Eugene, Ore. for 12 years. Alice spent a good part of her adult life caring for others as a CNA and appreciated the excellent care she received at the Huron County Medical Care Facility for the past two years.
Left to mourn her passing are her four daughters, Trish (Frank Schnebly) Phetteplace of Eugene, Ore., Maggie (Russ) Wolford of Pigeon, Nancy (Gary) Nowiski of Bad Axe, and Clara (Ray) Krug of Bad Axe; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Winfree of Albuquerque, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her husband Doral K. Lawhorn; and one daughter, Doraleth Schuman preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compassus Hospice and will be accepted by the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. A memorial celebration of life service will be held in April of 2021.
To offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
