Alice M. Albrecht
Alice M. Albrecht, 79, of Bay Port, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Alice was born March 24, 1941in Thurman, Colorado to the late John and Mary (Kuhns) Hoffman. She moved to Huron County when she married Lyle Albrecht on May 6, 1961 at Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church; he preceded her in death Dec. 20, 2014.
An active member of Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Starla (Kevin) McKenzie of Elkton and son Barry (Cheryl) of Sebewaing; grandchildren Caitlin Eigsti, Brittany Carter, Erin (Brandon) Gibson, and Ashlyn (Paul) Zwemmer; great-grandson Harrison Carter; and sister Ethel (John Dale) Gunden of Bay Port. She was preceded in death by sisters Ida Johnson and Helen Ruby.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church with Pastor Scot Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 Monday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. The family requests masks be worn by all in attendance.
Memorials may be made to Michigan Ave. Mennonite Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com