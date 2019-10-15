|
Allan Sowles, 82, of Bad Axe, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Huron Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. Al was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Bad Axe, son of the late George and Viola (Arch) Sowles. He married Marvel Lubeski on March 18, 1961, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe. Al worked at Goretski Excavating for over 40 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time in his backhoe helping his family. He enjoyed deer hunting with his son and grandsons, taking trips to the casino and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his son's dog, Odin. He is survived by his wife Marvel Sowles of Bad Axe; one son, Rob (Shelly) Sowles of Bad Axe; one daughter, Linda (Todd) Smith of Bad Axe; four grandchildren, David (Wendy) Smith of Bad Axe, Christopher (Kalyn) Smith of Filion, Aaron Sowles of Bad Axe and Robbie Sowles of Bad Axe; five great-grandchildren, Lydia Smith of Bad Axe, Aubrey Smith of Bad Axe, Bethany Smith of Bad Axe, Boyd Smith of Filion and Leah Smith of Bad Axe as well as one Smith baby on the way. Al was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Goad. Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Lueke, pastor. Burial will be in Colfax Cemetery. Friends may call for visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Memorials may be offered to Our Savior Lutheran Church. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019