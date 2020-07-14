Allen Farrelly
Allen Farrelly, 86, of Ubly, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1934 in Detroit, son of the late George and Henrietta (Tessens) Farrelly. He married Elonore Kulish. She preceded him in death. He married Flossie Brown. She preceded him in death.
Allen enjoyed many hobbies. Bowling, billiards, cars, euchre, wood working. Visiting with friends and family.
He is survived by a son, Mark (Dolores) Farrelly of Ubly; three daughters, Sue (Albin) Bresky of Kinde, Julie Koroleski of Bad Axe and Kathy (Alan) Salowitz of Macomb; three brothers, Ken (Marilyn) Farrelly of North Carolina, Don (Jane) Farrelly of Indiana and Gordon Farrelly of Ubly; two sisters, Jeanne Wozny of Alabama and Marilyn (Bud) Reckling of Rochester Hills; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren
He was preceded in death by one son, Randy Farrelly; one sister, Patricia Pawlowski; and one brother, Bud Farrelly
A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com