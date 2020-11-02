Allen Joseph Craig
Allen Joseph Craig 51, of Lynn Township, died very unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Clinton Twp.
He was born Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1969, in Pigeon the son of David and Margie (Schramski) Craig. He married Denise Lang Saturday, May 11, 1996, in Caseville.
Al was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yale. Al worked in construction for 30 years and was employed by Dan's Excavating, Shelby Twp., for the previous 14 years and three as a foreman. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #324 and had coached his sons youth basketball team. Al loved hunting, NASCAR, all Michigan sports teams and especially spending time with his family, and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife Denise of 24 years are three sons, Jordan, Jacob, and Joshua all of home; mother, Margie Craig of Kinde; brothers and sisters, Debbie (Don) Ventline of Kinde, Brenda (Tim) Moore of Clinton Twp., David (Doris) Craig of Port Austin, Cherie (Randy) Dickinson of Mt. Pleasant, Dan Craig of Kinde and Jodie (Ed) Schipinski of Filion; mother-in-law, Phyllis Lang of Fort Gratiot, sister-in-law, Diane (Scott) Orlando of Capac, two brothers-in-law, Bill (Cathy) Lang of Clinton Twp. and Tim (Denece) Lang of Berville and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father David Craig.
The family honors the memory of Al and invites you to visit and share memories Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Twp.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
For more information and Tribute Wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com