Alvin Franklin Hutchinson
Alvin F. Hutchinson, 87, of Cass City died peacefully after a short illness Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 in United Hospice Residence of Marlette. He was born Jan. 4, 1933 in Gagetown to Ezra and Etta (Poole) Hutchinson. He married Barbara Lounsbury Feb. 1, 1958 in Caro.
Alvin graduated from Cass City High School in 1952. He then entered the United States Air Force and served, until honorably discharged in 1957, with the rank of A1C-Airman First Class. Alvin worked at General Cable for many years in the tool crib area and retired in 1998 following thirty-three years of service. Alvin was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Cass City. He was an avid pheasant and deer hunter. Everyone who knew him enjoyed his easy-going style and sense of humor.
Alvin is survived by his wife Barbara; children Rodney (Eileen) Hutchinson of Kansas City, Mo.; Jane (Rodney) SanDiego of Clinton Township; Greg Hutchinson of Cass City; Jill Hutchinson of Plymouth; Joan (Mel) Davis of White Lake; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; niece Ann Marie Erlenbeck of Burney, Calif. He is preceded in death by his parents, four infant sisters and his brother Orval Hutchinson.
Funeral service held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in First Baptist Church of Cass City with Pastor Christian Wright officiating. Interment will be in Elkland Township Cemetery. Military honors conducted by Cass City V.F.W. Post # 3644. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cass City or United Hospice Service – Residence.
. In accordance with the current state executive order, social distancing and limitations on numbers gathered in the funeral home will be observed. Attendees are also kindly reminded to wear a mask or other facial covering.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in First Baptist Church, Cass City.
