|
|
Alvin R. Koehn, 81, of Harbor Beach passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of Harbor Beach. He was born on Nov. 18, 1938 in Sand Beach Township to the late George and Mildred (Pardeik) Koehn, Alvin and Gail (Siemen) were united in marriage on Jan. 9, 1960 at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic church in Harbor Beach. Alvin retired from the Huron County Road Commission after 35 years of service, after which he worked at Stafford Park maintaining the lawn. He was well known for his sense of humor, love of outdoors, and primarily his love for his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Gail, their children: Lois (Phil) Talaski of Harbor Beach, JoAnn (Bob) Fisher of Bad Axe, Eric (Lacy) Koehn of Freeland, and Shawn D. (Kim) Koehn of Harbor Beach, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and siblings George (Delores) Koehn of Dayton, Tennessee, Alberta Banker of Harbor Beach, Lee (Bernadette) Koehn of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Florence (Rick) Stein of Harbor Beach, Esther Howard or Harbor Beach, and Bill (Sharrie) Koehn of Oregon City, Oregon. He was preceded in death by brothers Charles and Richard, brothers-in-law Larry Banker and Dave Howard, and a much loved granddaughter Holly Talaski. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Fr. TJ Fleming officiating.Friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Memorials can be given to Our Lady of Lake Huron school, or East Huron Ambulance Service. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020