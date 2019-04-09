Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Alyce Sue Geiger

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alyce Sue Geiger, 71, of Pigeon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe after a short illness. Sue was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Pigeon, to the late Samuel and Beth (Snyder) Murow. She graduated from Laker High School in 1965. She married David Geiger July 17, 1965, at the Bay Port Methodist Church. During her working career, she owned and operated The Shoe Cobbler and Alyce's Palace in Pigeon. She was the manager of Michigan Directory/Gannett for almost 24 years. She loved spending time her friends and family, who meant the world to her. She enjoyed watching birds from her front porch. Her strong faith and positive attitude helped her stay focused on how truly blessed she had been. Sue is survived by her husband of 54 years, David; children, Christine (Terry) Gettel of Pigeon, Tricia (James) Steinman of Elkton, and David (Jennifer) Geiger of Sebewaing; grandchildren, Amanda, Shelby, Myles, Sarah, Skylar and Sadie; and sisters, Lori (Jack) Meyer of Tennessee, and Jeny Fox of Arizona. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the or the Pigeon District Library. Online condolences may be made at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019