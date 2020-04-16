Home

Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324

Andrea J. Gotham


1959 - 2020
Andrea J. Gotham Obituary
Andrea J. Gotham
Andrea J. Gotham, 60, of Bay Port, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Andrea was born in Pigeon on Nov. 5, 1959 to Ronald and Noel (Schuette) Wichert. She graduated from Laker High School in 1978. She married Darrell Gotham on Sept. 20, 1980 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Berne. She owned AJ's Creative Designs doing applique and embroidery. She was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne. She enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, boating, sewing and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Darrell; sons Tim (Karla) of Bay Port, Kevin (Laurie) of Bay Port and Matt of Bay City; grandchildren Morgan, Jillian, Charleigh, and Kali; parents Ronald and Noel Wichert of Pigeon; siblings Alan (Pat) Wichert of Lewisville, Brian (Shannon) Wichert of Bad Axe, Doug (Shelly) Wichert of Bad Axe and Angie (Jon) Helmuth of Bay Port; sisters-in-law Charline Gremel of Sebewaing and Dianne Schuette of Pigeon.
Private family funeral services were held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Berne.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020
