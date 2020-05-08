Andrew Murdock
Andrew Murdock, 63, of Harbor Beach, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron.
He was born on March 2, 1957 in Bad Axe to the late Harvey George and Yvonne (Beaver) Murdock. He and Linda Reddicliffe were united in marriage on April 23, 2010. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2018.
Andy was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering all Michigan teams, whether it be professional, collegiate or high school. He especially enjoyed going to high school games with Bob and Darrell. Andy delivered the Huron Daily Tribune for many years, and enjoyed visiting with people as he delivered the paper. He also spent time working at the local cemetery. He enjoyed friends, traveling, playing cards, bowling, softball, mowing the lawn and his love for mashed potatoes.
He is survived by his siblings: Michael (Special friend Olga) Murdock of Massillon, OH, Pat Murdock of Harbor Beach, Carol (Jeff) Campbell of Waukesha, Wisc,, Richard (Sonja) Murdock of Mason, Tom (Marie) Murdock of Bad Axe, Kelly (Jean) Murdock of Ovid, Katie (Joe) Volmering of Caro, and nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place for Andrew at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020.