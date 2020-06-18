Andrew Murdock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Murdock
Andrew Murdock, 63 of Harbor Beach, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron.
He was born on March 2, 1957 in Bad Axe to the late Harvey George and Yvonne (Beaver) Murdock. He and Linda Reddicliffe were united in marriage on April 23, 2010. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2018.
Andy was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering all Michigan teams, whether it be professional, collegiate or high school. He especially enjoyed going to high school games with Bob and Darrell.
Andy delivered the Huron Daily Tribune for many years, and enjoyed visiting with people as he delivered the paper. He also spent time working at the local cemetery. He enjoyed friends, traveling, playing cards, bowling, softball, mowing the lawn and his love for mashed potatoes.
He is survived by his siblings, Michael (Special friend Olga) Murdock of Massillon, Ohio, Pat Murdock of Harbor Beach, Carol (Jeff) Campbell of Waukesha, Wisconnsin, Richard (Sonja) Murdock of Mason, Tom (Marie) Murdock of Bad Axe, Kelly (Jean) Murdock of Ovid, Katie (Joe) Volmering of Caro, and nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place for Andrew at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. A Graveside Service for Andy will take place Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rock Falls Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved