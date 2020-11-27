Anita Meffer
Anita Meffer, 52, of Bad Axe passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Medical Care in Bad Axe
Anita was born in Grosse Pointe on Dec. 13, 1967, daughter of John and Penny (Bennett) Meffer.
Anita enjoyed Special Olympics
basketball, bowling, ladies movie nights, family get-togethers, horseback riding, camping, crafts and was a very social person who loved to meet people and made new friends wherever she went. She loved school and enjoyed working at a daycare and various other jobs through Thumb Industries. She adored her family and spending time with them.
Anita is survived by her mother Penny Meffer of Bad Axe; two brothers, James (Angie) Meffer of Thompson and John Meffer of Warren; two sisters, Barbara (James) Moase of Tayloir, S.C. and Dawn Meffer of Bad Axe; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Anita was preceded in death by her father John Meffer; brothers Joseph Meffer, Steven Meffer; grandparents John and Helen Meffer, Robert and Olive Bennett; and infant nephew James Moase.
Visitation for Anita will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
.