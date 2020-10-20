1/1
Ann Marie Shepherd
Ann Marie "Auntie" Shepherd, 73, of Harbor Beach passed away Monday morning Oct. 19, 2020 at Brian's House of Essexville under hospice care.
She was born on July 29, 1947 in Bad Axe to the late Roman and Nellie Loretta (LaLonde) Jock. She married John Shepherd on June 29 1967.
Ann was homemaker, she enjoyed canning, baking, quilting, and fishing. Her most favorite pastime was to visit with family and friends over a coffee or a good meal. Ann made the best bake goods and was known to bake for everyone.
Ann is survived by her husband John; children Pamela (Larry) Collings of Snover, Michael (Jodi) Shepherd of Cedar Hill, Tenn., Christopher (Lisa) Shepherd of Harbor Beach, Jason (Laura) Shepherd of Bad Axe, and Jonathon Shepherd of Sanford; grandchildren Nicole, Sean, Casey (fiancé Hannah), Dawson, Quinn, Eric, Hannah, and Markus; sisters-n-law Janet Vuillemot of Bad Axe, Peggy Lloyd of Port Hope, Grace Jock of Bay City (Michele, Jeremy, Nathaniel, Ashley, Loretta, Danny, and Lillian).
Ann is preceded in death by her granddaughter Samantha Collings Wissinger; sisters Janette Lawless, Geraldine Rolph, Maxine Heilig, and Rosalia Peyerk; brothers Clifford, Jerome, and Lawrence Jock; brothers-n-law Duane Rolph, Carl Heilig and Leonard Peyerk; nephews David Rolph, Gary Peyerk, Joshua Jock and Zachery Jock.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Sutton, pastor of the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church. Burial will be in Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 2 – 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home or Friday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be offered to Brian's House Hospice or to the family discretionary fund.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
