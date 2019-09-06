|
Annabelle J. Bolzman, 90, of Bad Axe, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Annabelle was born Sept. 18, 1928, in McKinley Township and graduated from Pigeon High School in 1947. She was a postal clerk at Elkton and Pigeon Post Offices for 20 years and a 17-year career as a greeter at the Bad Axe Walmart. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and bowled on a league in Elkton for many years. She is survived by her children Diane Ellicott of Bad Axe and Roger (Kathy) of Bad Axe; grandchildren Traci Ellicott, James (Amy), Chuck (Dawn) and R.J. (Michelle) Bolzman; great-grandchildren Hayleigh Zurek, Jade, Benjamin and Mya Bolzman; sister-in-law Ruth Bolzman of Bay City; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Bruce in 2012, mother Emma Wachner Janke, and the father of her children Vern Bolzman. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe with Rev. Kenneth Lueke officiating. Burial will be in Grand Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Courtney Manor Activity Fund. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019