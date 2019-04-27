Services Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Funeral service 3:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Anthony Cilc Sr.

Anthony Cilc Sr., 92, a lifelong Caseville resident, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Huron County Medical Care in Bad Axe. Tony was born Jan. 1, 1927, in Caseville, to the late Joseph Sr. and Mary Ann (Halikde) Cilc. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II and the Korean War. He married Geraldine Fisette on Oct. 31, 1950, in Bowling Green, Indiana. He was the owner of Cilc Plumbing and Heating from 1952 until retiring in 1991. He received his high school diploma at age 80 from Caseville High School. He was a member of the Pigeon VFW, Caseville American Legion and the Caseville Eagles. He is survived by his wife Geraldine; son Anthony J. of Elkton; grandchildren Jason, Ryan, and Andy; two great-granddaughters; and siblings James of Caseville, Sylvia Kanyak of Caseville and Gail (Tom) Swidorski of Hemlock. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tina; grandson Anthony J., brothers O. King, Joe Jr., and Jerry, and sisters Olga Schmanski, Penny Addy, and Blanche Wilfong. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike GoForth officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Caseville Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday and continue until the service time at 3 p.m. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019