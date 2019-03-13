Services Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville 6249 Main Street Caseville , MI 48725 (989) 856-3662 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville 6249 Main Street Caseville , MI 48725 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Roch Catholic Church Caseville , MI View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Roch Catholic Church Caseville , MI View Map Anthony William Champagne

Anthony William (Bill) Champagne, 86, of Pinnebog, died peacefully at home with his children at his bedside on Monday, March 11, 2019. Bill was born on Dec. 29, 1932, in Pinnebog, to the late Clarence and Muriel (Thompson) Champagne. He married Dorothy Agnes (Dot) Champagne on Nov. 24, 1962, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Port Austin, Michigan. They shared their lives together for nearly 56 years until her death on Aug. 17, 2018. Bill graduated from Elkton High School and was a lifelong member of St. Felix Catholic Church, Pinnebog. He was an excellent provider for his family and began his work life on the family farm. Bill was later employed at McBride's Tile at Gotts Corner and retired from Tower Automotive (formerly Active Industries) in Elkton. Bill was an avid euchre player and enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as watching the Detroit Tigers and Pistons. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. Bill fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease for over 15 years. While his body gradually gave way, his heart and mind remained true to form until the end. Bill never complained and taught us all through his fight with this disease that life is not always fair but to make the best hand out of the cards you have been dealt. Surviving family members include his two children, Tammy (Jeff) Bimer of Whitmore Lake and Rick Champagne of Bad Axe; two precious grandchildren, Bryan Anthony Bimer and Kaitlyn Nicole Bimer; his siblings, James Champagne, Robert Champagne and Jean McBride all of Elkton and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, his sister, Beatrice Kraynak, preceded Bill in death. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 15 at St. Roch Catholic Church, Caseville with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial will be in the St. Felix Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to caregiver Annette Johnson and Compassus Hospice. Special thanks also to his son, Rick, who made so much possible for Bill as his health struggled. Our hearts will mourn his passing but know that he is at peace and we will someday reunite. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019