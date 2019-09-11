|
|
Arlene J. Kanaski, 82, of Bad Axe, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 8, 1937, in Port Hope, daughter of the late Lawrence and Irene (Pelton) Elliott. She married John Kanaski Sr. on December 3, 1955 in Port Hope. He preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2013. Arlene enjoyed many things including Caring for people, baking, crocheting, embroidering, quilting, gardening, spending time with family and friends, listening to polka music and many other hobbies over the years. Arlene is survived by one daughter-Mari Ann (Paul) Lemke of Ubly; three sons-John (Margie) Kanaski Jr. of Elkton, Brian (Josette) Kanaski of Verona and Jeffery Kanaski of Bad Axe; one brother – Leroy (Pat) Elliott of Bad Axe; three sisters – Margaret Apley of Bad Axe, Donna Poppeck of Bad Axe and Madelyn Stacer of Harbor Beach; two half brothers – Russ Ginther of Harbor Beach and Bruce Ginther of Filion; one half sister – Connie Ginther of Ubly; five grandchildren – Rebecca (Roman) Salazar of Pembroke Pines, FL, Jeremy (Kayla) Roggenbuck of Harbor Beach, Alex (Jackie) Kanaski of Port Hope, Nicholas Kanaski ( fiancé Haley Hudson) of Port Hope and Calvin Kanaski of Stanton; six great-grandchildren – Emma, Claire and Katelyn Roggenbuck of Harbor Beach, Liliana and Sebastian Salazar of Pembroke Pines, FL and Levon Kanaski of Port Hope; brothers-in- law – Frank Kanaski of Filion and Sylvester (Susie) Kanaski of Filion; several nieces and nephews; special dog, Casper. She was preceded in death by brother, Clarence Elliott; sister-in-law, Marie Kanaski; brothers-in-law – Allen Apley, Dennis Poppeck and Dennis Stacer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Parish – Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church in Harbor Beach. Officiating will be Fr. George Amos. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the service time at 11:30 a.m. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019