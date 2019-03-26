Services Kranz Funeral Home 6850 Main Street Cass City , MI 48726 (989) 872-2195 Arlene M. Champagne

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Arlene M. Champagne, 93, of Sheridan Township, died peacefully in the comfort of her home Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born March 16, 1926, in Hubbard Hospital, Bad Axe to William and Gertrude (Meredith) Schenk. She married Virgil Albert Champagne Nov. 9, 1946 in Cass City. He died Oct. 6, 1985. Arlene attended Appin Country School in Sheridan Township as a child. She worked as a salesperson in Kritzman's Department Store. Arlene later worked for Hamill Manufacturing and Lintex Automotive Assembly in Ubly. She enjoyed time spent as a volunteer in the Huron Area Technical Center of Bad Axe and the Ubly Library. Arlene was always ready for a game of cards, some of her favorites were Sixty-Six, Rummy and Euchre. She loved bird watching out her window and taking rides through the country looking for wildlife. Arlene is survived by her sons: Roger (Bonnie) Champagne of Freeland; Wayne Champagne of Marathon, FL; Bryce (Nancy) Champagne of Ubly; her daughter; Pamela Champagne of Sheridan Township; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Champagne; her son, Dale Champagne; sisters: Vera Fahs, June Palmer; brothers: Earl Schenk, Joe Schenk. Graveside service held at a later date. Interment will be in Elkland Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Huron Area Technical Center of Bad Axe. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries