Home

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Port Hope, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Port Hope, MI
View Map

Arnold A. Timreck


1922 - 2019
Arnold A. Timreck Obituary
Arnold A. Timreck, 97, of Port Hope, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Harbor Beach Community Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1922 in Port Hope to the late Otto and Emma (Thoms) Timreck. Arnold and Eva Gonzalez were united in marriage in Arlington, Texas, 1956. She preceded him in death on March 5, 1993. Arnold was a farmer his whole life. He enjoyed farming, playing bingo, and was a knowledgeable in the history of Port Hope. He was a member of the Port Hope Retirees and the St. John Lutheran Church of Port Hope. He is survived by his nieces and nephews. Arnold was preceded in death by his sister Esther Burkhard. Funeral Services for Arnold will be Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church of Port Hope, with Rev. David Dodge officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation for Arnold will be Sunday, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Monday will be at the church beginning at 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
