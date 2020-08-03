1/1
Arnold J. Ignash
1935 - 2020
Arnold J. Ignash
Arnold J. Ignash, 85, of Dwight Township, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Arnie was born on June 3, 1935 in Kinde, Michigan to the late Louis and Agnes (Matelski) Ignash. He attended Peyok Country School in Kinde and started farming at a young age.
Arnold was a life time member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Dwight Township. Anyone that knew Arnie knew of his love of Polka music, his sweet tooth, and western movies. But his true love was farming and when family came to visit him.
He married Delphine Lasceski on Oct. 23, 1954 and they had three children together. He later married Delphine "Jo" (Mrachina) Ignash, who passed away on July 18, 2019.
Arnold is survived by his children Lamont Ignash of Kinde, Melissa Ignash – Fernadez of Las Vegas, and Sandee Henderson and her husband, Tim, of Pigeon; his grandchildren Lamont Ignash Jr., Noah Henderson and Jacob Henderson; great-grandchildren Joshua and Carson Ignash. He is also survived by his brother Eugene Ignash and his wife, Virginia of Filion; his sister, Joann Kalka of Troy; and sister-in-law, Audrey Ignash of Bad Axe; the mother of his children, Delphine (husband, Bernie) Rutkowski of Kinde; his God son, Dale Duda; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Don Ignash, Carl Ignash, George (Louise) Ignash, Ben (Virginia) Ignash, Ervin Ignash, Edna (Fred) Weiss, Theresa (Ernie) Duda and Viola (Floyd) Brzezinski; a daughter-in-law, Jayne Ignash and brother-in-law Leonard Kalka.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dwight Township with Fr. Craig Carolan officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde. Visitation will also be at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion.
The family would like to thank all of the girls at Courtney Manor, staff of A&D Healthcare, Scheurer Hospital and for the Iseler family who brought Arnie home to the farm one last time.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
AUG
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
MacAlpine Funeral Home - Gage Chapel - Kinde
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
Hi BRO,
So sorry that I can't attend your funeral but my thoughts and prayers are with you. I will be sending Rev. Carolan money for Masses to be said for you. God Bless You and Rest in Peace. With my LOVE,
Joanna Ignash - Kalka
Family
