Arthur Maringas

Arthur Maringas, 87, passed away on June 15, 2019. His parents were Harry Marinakis from Crete and Paris Patros from the Peloponnesus area of Greece. He married Angela Hass, of Bad Axe on Sept. 1, 1984. Arthur was a true patriot and worked for the Department of Defense most of his life. He served as a radio operator during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954, the Forest Service in 1955-1956, the Dept. of Nay from 1961-1984 and the Dept. of Air Force from 1985-2012. He retired at the age of 80 and moved to Michigan with Angela to care for elderly relatives. Arthur is survived by his wife, Angela, two sons, Dr Harry (Jackey) Marinakis of Bridgeport, West Virginia and Dr George Marinakis, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, a sister, Dorothea of Largo, Florida, and brother Nick (La Juan) also of Largo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Louvitakis of East Meadow, MA and his brother, George of Franklin, MA. Arthur is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Arthur had many hobbies: leading volunteer activities at a Rhode Island wildlife sanctuary, playing guitar and entertaining his large extended family. He was especially known for his Greek baklava and roasted lamb. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Huron County Medical Care Facility for all their loving care over the past 15 months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the . Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held in Largo, Florida. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 22, 2019