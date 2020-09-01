Audrey Mary Messing
Audrey Mary Messing, 79, has begun her next great adventure! Audrey loved to travel, see, and experience, new things. She was offered "The trip of a life-time" and on the spur of the moment decided to go! Audrey never traveled from point A to point B in a straight line, she always had to stop and smell the roses. She is going to see new uncharted lands, exotic locations, meet new friends and then have a very, very extended stay with Family and Friends that she has not seen for a long time. The trip had a little bumpy start as most trips do when you are trying to get out the door, but it looks like smoooooth sailing from here on out.
Audrey passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. She was comfortable and passed peacefully with her family present at bedside. Her final destination is to see the face of God!
The story of Audrey Mary Messing is an interesting one. Audrey was born March 5, 1941 to the late Paul and Catherine Seidl. After kissing all the boys from Ruth and Helena, she picked Fred J. Messing and was married to him on Oct. 21,1961. Audrey was a farmer through and through. She grew up loving to farm with her Dad and Uncles and they, and all of the rest of the Seidls loved their "Skipper". Her kids still recall how she made them pick stones from the field that were small enough to fall through a 5-tine fork. Her fields would look good! She gave us all a wonderful childhood. Her love of farming and need to socialize led her to a job at the Ruth Farmer's Elevator grain/scales division for many years which she really enjoyed. Audrey was also a bookkeeper for the late Dr. Teves for many years. Her next great adventure was as a Bus driver, which she eventually retired from. To this day "her bus kids" still reach out to stay in touch. Who else can say that about their bus driver?!
Audrey was adventurous. In 1979, when the "men" went Up North for their annual deer hunting trip, she went to the back of the farm and shot an 8-point buck! She was written up in the papers as "The Hunter's Widow gets 8-point buck." The boys came back empty handed, but proud!
Audrey loved to laugh, loved her family, community, and to support those in need. Especially the Children. She was a Card Shark! Any card game would do, but especially Euchre and Solitaire. She loved socializing with the euchre games and beating you at double solitaire. You had to be fast to beat her! She loooooved to see movies at the Harbor Beach Theater. She told her friend last week, "Once the theaters open back up we will have to go see a movie, even if it is scary!" She was very well known for losing her purse, but it always came back, even from the darnedest places. She was told by a friend that she could not get a new purse as people would not recognize it…
Audrey was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and sang in the choir for many years. She and Fred enjoyed hamming it up on stage for the local Church plays. She was also a member of Christian Mothers, the local Farm Bureau Chapter, and was a Sherman township Clerk. She volunteered for many years at the Ruth and OLLH schools, and cherished her time as a volunteer visiting and helping patients at the Harbor Beach long term.
Audrey is survived by by her children, Jeffrey (Tammy) Messing, Barbara (Duane) Messing, Wade (Mary) Messing, Rebecca (Lee) Friend, Eve Messing, Ellen (Wes) Guigar; 14 much loved grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Garner, Jason (Janelle) Messing, Justin Messing and significant other Brandi Krug, Jacob Messing; Adam (Chelsea) Messing, Toni (Sean) Thompson; Luke Messing, Alicia Messing, Olivia Messing; Taylor (Emily) Friend, Mason Friend, Jackson Friend; Charlie Guigar, Claire Guigar; six great grandchildren, and her three siblings, Connie (Rich) Booms, Geri (Phil) Leatherbury and David (Anne) Seidl, along with many good friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by Fred, her sisters, Diane, Rochelle, brother Aaron and The General, Kiki-Kiki Mew Mew, her cat (by a couple days).
The family has greatly appreciated all the Prayers and Positive Thoughts. They DID make a difference! While we are sooo happy to see Mom start her next great adventure. No matter how old you are, inside you are still your parents little boy/girl and it is hard to let go. Mom, you will be missed.
Funeral Mass for Audrey will be at Ruth Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, of the Holy Apostles Parish, on Huron Line Road, at 11 a.m., Thursday, with Fr. Matt Federico, officiating. Please bring a lawn chair for the service. Burial will follow. Visitation for Audrey will be on Wednesday, from 2-8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Thursday will be at the cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A parish vigil service will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home, and the Christian Mothers will be doing a rosary at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children and/or the Ronald McDonald House.
Please note that at this time, we are still practicing social distancing.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
… Mom always wanted to meet Abraham Lincoln, I wonder what they are talking about?