August Cardillo

August Cardillo, 41 of Sterling Heights, born in Detroit June 29, 1978, made his last wildly inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment June 10, 2020. Although a less than average life span, August did not live an average life. August was a man of many words; however, he agreed to allow his family, well let's be real, his older sister, to transcribe his final thoughts.

"I was born; I blinked; and it was over.

No buildings named after me; no monuments erected in my honor. But I DID have the chance to know and love each and every friend and family member, if I didn't like you, well there's no need to mention it because you already know. (Insert big smiling face here) How much more blessed can a person be?"

August was world-renowned for his lack of patience, but had the heart of a lion. August was a fierce protector even while not holding back his opinion. August was also known for long, entertaining stories. Although this ultimate sports fan did not spend his last moments running down the tunnel at the U of M "Big House", he is at peace and will be remembered by all who loved him.

August is survived by his son Dominic and brother to Dominic Dylan Ban; his mother Karen Jensen; His Grandfather, who rasied him as his own, Jack Jensen and his Step-Grandmother Karen Jensen. Siblings; Erica Jones, Tony and wife Connie Cardillo; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and more friends than the paper would publish.

Cremation will take place at the convenience of COVID-19. An outdoor memorial will be held in Pigeon Michigan on June 27 at the Pigeon Bandshell at 2 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and be prepared for a volleyball tournament send off. Anyone wearing black will not be admitted, please wear your favorite sports gear as long as it represents a team from Michigan.

As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome. The family has also designated a trust for memorial contributions for Dominic Cardillo, written to trustee Anthony Cardillo.

Flowers are welcome at:

Champagne Funeral Chapel

7356 West Michigan Ave

Pigeon, Michigan 48755



