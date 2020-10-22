1/1
Avon Marie Kent
1939 - 2020
Avon Marie (Roe) Kent, 81, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Avon was born on Jan. 21, 1939 in Cass City, Michigan, daughter of the late Gordon Roe and Lillian (Zapfe) Roe. Avon loved to hear updates on her grandchildren's accomplishments. Avon's favorite pastime was to drive around the Lake Shore of Huron County. She is survived by brother Dennis Roe and wife Wendy of Saginaw, and sister Cathy (Roe) Torres and husband George of Federal Way, Wash.; two sons, Kenneth, wife Faye (Jandreski) of Chelmsford, Mass., and Michael of Kinde and friend Angie Lawrence of Filion; four grandchildren — granddaughters Brittany (Kent) Donovan of Rockland, Mass., Stephanie Kent of Quincy, Mass., and Nicole Kent of Kinde and grandson Cory Kent of Kinde. Per Avon's request, she was cremated and her family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
