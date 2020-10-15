B. Eloise Dorsch
B. Eloise Dorsch, 96, of Owendale, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro.
Eloise was born Sept. 4, 1924 in Scioto Furnace, Ohio to the late George and Louisa Shope. She was united in marriage to Howard C. Dorsch on March 12, 1943 in Linkville and lived in Owendale all of their married life. Howard preceded her in death March 2, 1996.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Cass City and of their Ladies Aid. She was also a member of AAL Insurance (Thrivent) and the Michigan Farm Bureau. She enjoyed gardening and had a special love for flowers as well as sewing and making quilts.
She is survived by her son Donald Dorsch of Owendale; nine grandchildren Timothy (Larry Kerns) Welther of Bay City, Heather (Tom) Wing of Battle Creek, Dawn (Richard) Rains of Siler City, North Carolina, Lisa (Scott) Stephenson of Barton City, Donald Dorsch II of Bay City, Daniel (Trisha) Dorsch of Bay City, Kevin (Kristie) Dorsch of Gagetown, Stephanie (Adam) Kubacki of Ubly, and Stacie Dorsch of Pigeon; 13 great-grandchildren Alex and Zachary Stephenson, Rilee and Ashlee Rains, Olivia and Arinn Wing, Kelsey and Hunter Badger, Max Taylor and Alex Kubacki, and Dylan and Kaitlyn Dorsch; sister Dorothy Heider of Sterling Heights and brother Rev. Cecil Lehman (Bonnie) Shope of Newark, Ohio; and sister-in-law Darlene Shope of Rapid River; multiple nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by daughter Carol, son Charles, grandson David, brothers Elmer, Earl and Frank Shope and daugther-in-law Nancy.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cass City with Rev. Steve Bagnall officiating. Burial will be in Elkland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon and an hour before the service on Sunday in church.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
