Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Caseville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Caseville United Methodist Church

Barbara J. Meyers


1929 - 2020
Barbara J. Meyers Obituary
Barbara J. Meyers, 90, a lifelong Caseville resident, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Barb was born May 14, 1929 in Caseville to the late Thomas and Marguerite (McBride) Dufty. She married Willard Meyers on Oct. 15, 1949 at her mother's house in Caseville; he preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 1998. Barb was a lifelong member of the Caseville United Methodist Church. She worked at the Caseville Legion in the kitchen and cleaning homes. She enjoyed playing Bingo, visiting with family and friends and spending time at her cabin in Frederick. Barb is survived by brother Walter L. (Paulette) Dufty of Caseville; sister-in-law Linda Dufty of Caseville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Thomas, William, Charles, and JC. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Caseville United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Wojewski officiating. Burial will be in Caseville Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday in church. Memorials may be made to the Caseville United Methodist Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
