Barbara Miles
1951 - 2020
Barbara Miles
Barbara Miles, 69, of Harbor Beach, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home under hospice care.
She was born on April 11, 1951 in Harbor Beach to the late Arnold and Helen (Weiss) Schave. Barbara and Jerry were united in marriage on July 26, 1969 in Port Hope. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2011.
Barbara loved to shop, travel, go to Detroit Tiger baseball games, and work in her flower beds.
She is survived by her brothers Dennis (Deborah) Schave, Larry Schave, Steve Schave; sisters Mary Jane (George) Michalski, Deborah (Larry) Reinke; nephews Keith (Jessica) Schave, Kevin Schave, Ryan (Michelle) Reinke; nieces Jessica (Donald) Bredow, Jr, Kayla (Bradley) Ventline, Suzanne (William) Boone; sisters-in-law Treva Brack and Sandra Lawrence; and special friends Chris Collison, Gary and Andrea David and family, and Tony.
Barbara was preceded in death by a niece Michelle Reinke.
Funeral Services for Barbara will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation for Barbara will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Please note that at this time we are still practicing social distancing.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
