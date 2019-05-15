Barbarann P. (Krueger) Buchanan, 67, of Bad Axe, Michigan passed away on May 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbarann was born March 10, 1952 in Bay City, to the late Dorothy (Munsch) & Carl Krueger. Later the family moved to Huron County where Barbarann graduated class of 1970 from Bad Axe High School. On Oct. 9, 1971, she married Daniel C. Buchanan. After several years of moving around between Michigan and Ohio, they ultimately settled back in Bad Axe where they raised their son and daughter. Barbarann always had a strong work ethic. She worked numerous jobs over the years to provide for her family, from waitressing to retail, to her final job as a shift manager for 16 years at Taco Bell. Barb always had a smile on her face even during the darkest of days. She enjoyed, crocheting, knitting, playing cards with friends and spending time with her sisters at the casinos. Above all her pride and joy were her grandkids and great grandkids. She will always be loved and missed by her family, son: Brian (Patricia) Buchanan of Bad Axe; daughter: Denise (Trevor) Kinney of Lander, Wyoming; granddaughters: Desaray Gemmell, Carla Buchanan and grandsons: Colin Kinney, Mason Kinney; great-grandkids: Jase Gemmell and Amber Gemmell. Her sisters: Joyce (Dale) Dirker, Marie (Eugene) Particka, and Dorothy (Jim) Armstrong; her brothers: Carl (Joy) Krueger, and Harold (Florene) Krueger; brother in law, Donald (Lou) Buchanan and several nieces and nephews and special friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel C. Buchanan; a nephew, Paul D. Dirker; her sister-in-law, Diana Buchanan and her in-laws, Mary & Donald Buchanan. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A memorial service will be held at the MacAlpine Mac Chapel in Bad Axe on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kenneth Lueke officiating. Family and friends may gather from 9 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to A & D Hospice and the in Barbarann's name. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhom.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary