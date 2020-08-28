Beatrice A. Micklash
Mrs. Beatrice A. Micklash, 98 of Bad Axe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at her residence while under hospice care.
She was born on May 17, 1922 in Bad Axe to the late August and Mary (Osantowski) Kubacki. She married Elmer Micklash on May 17, 1941 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Smith Corners.
Beatrice attended St. Mary Catholic School in Parisville until the fourth grade and then attended the Kelly country school through the eighth grade. She worked in the domestic field for several years before meeting Elmer and getting married. They farmed together until 1985. Beatrice was a former member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Smith Corners. She was a current parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, St. John Catholic Church in Ubly where she was a member of the Christian Mothers Confraternity. Beatrice enjoyed quilting, baking, playing cards and traveling to visit with her loving family. Her niece Valerie Kubacki was a special caregiver for her aunt in her time of need.
Beatrice is survived by her husband of 79 years, Elmer of Bad Axe; two daughters, Charlotte (George) Romzek of Deckerville, and Patricia (Ronald) Schenk of Bad Axe; three sons, Kenneth (Theresa) of South Lyon, Thomas (Jeanne) of West Columbia, South Carolina, and Robert (Karen) Micklash of Fort Mills, South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; siblings, Frances Polega of Kinde, Eleanor (Ralph "Herb") Fligger of Bad Axe, Jeanette (Robert) Skipinski of Lakeville, Anthony (Mary Ann) Kubacki of Cass City, Edward (Delores) Kubacki of Port Austin; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Kubacki of St. Clair Shores, Delores Kubacki of Livonia.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her siblings, Christina Eilers, Felix Kubacki, Rose Smith, August Kubacki and Eugene Kubacki.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Monday from 2-8 p.m. There will be a rosary recited by the St. John Christian Mothers Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to current limitations of 50 attendees from the dioceses, Beatrice's funeral mass will be private.
Please be aware that face coverings and social distancing are still required per the governor's executive orders.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beatrice's memory to Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly or to the charity of your choice
..
Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com
to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Beatrice's family.