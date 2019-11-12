|
Beatrice D. Deering, 89, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2019 at Meadow Lane Assisted Living Facility in Bad Axe, MI. Beatrice was born on Aug. 27, 1930 to the late Ernest & Marie (Wurst) Buchholz Sr. in Elkton, MI. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1948. On Aug. 19, 1950, she married Millard (Bill) A. Deering at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon. She & her late husband owned & operated Deering Electric, Westland Properties, and Outer Drive Apartments, from which she retired in 2014. Beatrice was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe. She taught Sunday School, was on the Stewardship and Good Samaritan Committees, and also served on the Altar Guild Committee for many years. Beatrice enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, making scrapbooks, and sewing (especially for her grandchildren). She took great pleasure in the tradition of making homemade Christmas cookies for her family – each cookie was baked with love. Beatrice is survived by: Three sons - Wayne (Gay) Deering of Kalamazoo; Ron (Rebecca) Deering of Empire, MI; and Bryan (Pam) Deering of Bad Axe. Seven grandchildren: Erin (Daniel) Kelley of Anchorage, AK; Kelli (Josh) Britten of Grand Rapids; Amber Deering of Byron Center, MI; Angela (Zachary) terSteeg of Bad Axe; Ian Deering of Grand Rapids; Emily (Matt) Deering-Caruso of Kalamazoo; and Annie Deering of Detroit. Six great grand-children. Two sisters: Dorothy Henne; and Elaine (Glen) Watterworth. Two brothers: Raymond Buchholz and Ernest (Sharon) Buchholz Jr. and One sister-in-law: Inez Buchholz She was proceeded in death by her husband, Millard (Bill) Deering; sister, Ruth Blome, brother, Clarence Buchholz, sister-in-law, Elaine Buchholz, and brother-in-law, Dale Henne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at noon at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Lueke, pastor. Burial will be in Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time at noon. Memorials may be offered to Our Savior Lutheran Church. The family respectfully asks that flowers not be sent. If you wish to offer you condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019