Beatrice Marie Fenwick
Beatrice Marie (Block) Fenwick, formerly of Ruth, Mich. and most recently of Ada, Mich., passed away peacefully shortly after the celebration of her 94th birthday.
Beatrice was born Oct. 13, 1926 to Rudolph and Sylvia (Sadro) Block and grew up on the family farm along with her five brothers (Clarence, Arnold, Raymond, Donald and John) who have all preceded her in death. She married William Fenwick in 1949 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage prior to William's passing in 2014. Although she was preceded in death by two dear daughters, Lisa and Julie, Bea's memory lives on through her surviving children, Edward, Mary (Walt) Gable, Christine (Thomas) Rippon, Renee (Scott) Fries, and Annette (Greg) Bomers, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Beatrice was a talented gardener and loved the outdoors. Her "green thumb" was legendary! She was an avid sewer, not only for her family, but also contributed her talents to many charitable organizations. Beatrice was devoted to the care and well-being of her children and family. The Fenwick house was always a gathering place for many family/friend events and Bea always made sure that everyone's favorite dish was on the table. She was a wonderful Mother and she held her family dear.
Due to the current situation with COVID our celebration of life will be limited to a funeral mass to be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostles Parish in Ruth. Rev. Matthew Federico, pastor, will officiate. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the mass at 11 a.m.
Bea's final resting place will be next to her beloved husband, William, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Bea with a donation to your favorite charity
