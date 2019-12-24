|
Beatrice "Bea" Sobieray, 87, of Cass City, formerly of Bad Axe, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Huron Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe, with her family at her side. She was born in Ubly on Jan. 29, 1932, daughter of the late Russell and Grace (Bloomfield) Western. After graduating from Ubly High School in 1951, she married Fred Sobieray on Sept. 1, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2018. Bea stayed with her brother in Harper Woods while Fred was in the service, where she worked at Chrysler Motors in the billing department. Upon Fred's return from the service in 1954, they moved to Bad Axe. Bea worked at the seatbelt factory as well as seasonally at the pickle factory. She was also employed at Courtney Manor Nursing Facility for many years before retiring. Bea loved gardening. She was always outside working in it. Beas also loved her crafting and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by daughter, Debra Sobieray and her son Russell (Diana) Sobieray; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bea was preceded in death by, two brothers, Kenny and Charles "Chuck" Western; two sisters, Navita Allen and Florence (Vern) Schrade; and grandson, Ahren Peyerk. Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Friends may call for visitation from 10 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Valley Cemetery. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019