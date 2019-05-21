Services Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 (989) 658-8501 Visitation 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly 2091 Main Street Ubly , MI 48475 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Catholic church Sandusky , MI View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Catholic church Sandusky , MI View Map Beatrice Tenbusch Oswald

Beatrice (Bea) Tenbusch Oswald, 77, of Sandusky, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw after a courageous battle with diabetes with her family at her side. God took her to her heavenly home at 4:30 p.m. She was very religious saying the rosary every day when her health would permit, always remembering her friends and acquaintances in their time of need. Beatrice was born June 12, 1941 in Bad Axe, Michigan, daughter of Clarence and Helen (Guitar) Tenbusch and lived in Paris Township until late 1959. She was a 1959 graduate of Ubly High School. She married Richard Oswald of Minden City on Oct. 10, 1959, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ubly. Upon her marriage, she and her husband moved to a farm near Palms. Mr. Oswald died of cancer on Nov. 23, 1986. She lived on the farm until 2006 when she moved to nearby Sandusky into a new house that she so long yearned for. She helped her husband with the farming, milking cows and getting feed for the cattle. Beatrice also worked for a while at General Cable in Cass City. Beatrice enjoyed the Christmas season to the utmost, decorating the whole house, buying Christmas décor at Bronner's of Frankenmuth and yard sales. Her house was filled with dolls, flowers, fancy glasses enshrined in glass door cabinets, pictures and trinkets. Beatrice enjoyed any decorative object that would light up. She enjoyed cooking and baking learned from Donna Sageman in home economics class. She was so proud of her fancy, scrumptious meals at Christmas and Easter holidays. Her good heartedness and generosity to all were above and beyond the necessity. Beatrice is survived by her three sons, Larry (Vicki) of Sandusky, Eugene "Gene" of Sandusky and Kevin of Croswell; three grandchildren, Eric and his fiancé Ashley, Lacey (Del) Shea and Kayla (Dan) Kinnee; four great-grandchildren, Tori, Blake, Lexi and Kensley; two future great-grandchildren, Danielle and Christopher; two brothers, Marc J. Tenbusch of Ubly, Robert (Marie) Tenbusch of Bad Axe; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law John and Sandi Oswald of Remus, James and Marie Oswald of Palms, Robert and Elaine Oswald of St. Clair Shores, Robert Booms of Harbor Beach; Sister in law, Mary Messing of Harbor Beach; close friends, Gladys Mosey, Gerry Buiting, her care givers, Michelle Barr and Barb Young. Beatrice was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Sarah Oswald; one sister-in-law, Shirley Booms; two brothers-in-law Rev. Raymond Oswald and Gerald Messing. Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Catholic church in Sandusky. Rev. Robert Schikora, will officiate. Her final resting place will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday at St. Joseph Church in Sandusky from 10 to 10:45 a.m. There will be a parish vigil service Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please consider making a memorial contribution to the family discretionary fund or masses. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019