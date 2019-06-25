Bernadette Gintner

Bernadette Gintner, 72, of Bad Axe, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Bernadette was born on November 3, 1946, in Detroit, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Masa) Radomski. She married John Gintner on July 27, 1968, in Bad Axe. Bernadette enjoyed going to the casinos, gardening, and being outdoors enjoying wildlife, as well as spending time with family and friends. Bernadette is survived by her husband, John Gintner, of Bad Axe; daughter, Danyiel (James) Becker, of Ubly; brothers, Joe (Ellen) Radomski, of Owendale, Tom (Dianna) Radomski, of Filion, and Michael (Sandi) Radomski, of Filion; sister, Dottie Keller, of Caseville; grandchildren, Andrew and Josh Becker; brother-in-law, James McKnight, of Bad Axe; sisters-in-law, Judy (John) Lipski, of Bad Axe, and Gaye Gintner, of Ft. Myers, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Bernadette was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Raymond Gintner; and sister-in-law, Beverly McKnight. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 25, 2019