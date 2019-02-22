Services Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 (989) 479-3407 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 View Map Service 6:30 PM Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish Bernadine M. Marsh

Bernadine M. "Bernie" Marsh, 76, of Port Hope, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region of Bad Axe. She was born on Dec. 28, 1942, in Detroit, to the late Michael J. and Elsie (Bartels) Matczak. She graduated from Denby High School in Detroit in 1960. Bernie and T. David Marsh were united in marriage on Dec. 18, 1982, in Detroit. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2003. Bernie was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church of Harbor Beach. She was President of the Port Hope Chamber of Commerce for over 15 years, Past First Vice-President of the Port Hope AmVets Auxiliary Post 115, member of the Grindstone-Port Hope Sportsmans Club, was an avid Pool Player in the Upper Thumb Traveling Pool League for 20 years, and owned the 4 Season's Café in Port Hope since 1993. She was a former employee of Montgomery Wards in Detroit, Bigelow Liptak Co. in Southfield, The Stroh Brewery in Detroit, The National Cash Register Co. in Detroit, Dayton, OH and Flint, The Halkey-Roberts Co. in St. Petersburg, FL, Bernie and her husband worked for Clark Products of Las Vegas, demonstrating wood working Equipment when they were full time RV'ers for Five Years before purchasing the 4 Seasons Café in Port Hope. Bernie is survived by her brother, Clifford (Sandra Sue) Matczak of Port Hope, step-daughters: Cheryl (Bob) Elliott of Kansas City, KS, Teri (John) Roller of Gilbert, AZ, step-grandchildren: Karli, Casey, and Kyle, brother-in-law Mike (Tudy) Florence, WA, and nieces and nephews: Alyse Kozfkay, Mark Matczak, Dawn Burgess, Chad Toms, Alison Roberts and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lori Roberts, and her brother Michael Matczak. Funeral Mass for Bernie will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Cremation will follow at Sunset Valley Crematory. Internment will be in New River Cemetery. Visitation for Bernie will be Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home. Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A White Clover Service will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home, and a Parish Vigil Service will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. Memorials May be given to the AmVets Post 115 of Port Hope. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019