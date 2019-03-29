Home

Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map

Bernard D. Morley


1922 - 2019
Bernard D. Morley Obituary
Bernard D. Morley, 97, lifelong resident of Bad Axe, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Bernard was born on March 10, 1922 in Harbor Beach, son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Abbey) Morley. He married Cecelia Hurford on Nov. 29, 1945, in Bad Axe. She preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2012. Bernard attended the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church and was a member of the Bad Axe Lions Club. He loved to mow lawns for his friends and neighbors and working as a doorman for the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Bernard is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Robert) Holz of Bad Axe; seven grandchildren – Patricia and Jeff Sleiman of Howell, Bridget and Cory Fectaue of New Hampshire, Holly and Scott Siewert of Bad Axe, Bernard Morley of Muskegon, Darren and Michelle Holz of New Baltimore, Shane and Donna Holz of Florence, Alabama and Erika and Travis Ward of Sparta; and eight great-grandchildren. Bernard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecelia; one son – Edwin Morley; one grandson – James Morley; one brother – Leonard Morley; and two sisters – Mildred Kreh and Pearl MacAlpine. Services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Sutton, pastor of the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church. Burial in Colfax Cemetery. Friends may call at the Kaufman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. or Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. Memorials may be offered to the Thumb Animal Shelter. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019
