Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
(248) 634-8291
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
Committal
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery

Berneice Patricia Armstead


1928 - 2019
Berneice Patricia Armstead Obituary
Berneice Patricia Armstead (Profit), 91, died on Oct. 17, 2019. Berneice was born in Cass City in 1928 and graduated from Cass City High School in 1946. She married Joseph Armstead in Sept. of 1953. They had four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She retired from Michigan Bell Telephone Company in 1983 after her 24 years of service. Berneice enjoyed traveling and living in Arizona for a number of years. She loved dancing, walking and many social activities. Berneice is survived by her children; Jan (David) Passmore, John (Belinda) Armstead and Jill (Richard) Winglemire, daughter-in-law Debra Armstead, sisters; Almeda (Chris) Forster and Donna Mae Sturm, grandchildren; Jamie, Joseph III, Hank, Bradley, Daniel, Cody, Christina, Jessica, Benjamin, Jonathan, Alyssa Rae and Jacob, great-grandchildren; Kaeden, Landen, Makayla, Emma, Payton, Cameron, Robert, Elsie, Alyssa, Mason, Connor, Miles, Brooklyn, Bentley and McKenzie. Berneice was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Armstead, son Joseph Armstead Jr. and parents Glenn and Ella Profit. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly, with Chaplain Lynn Hopper officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service at the Calvary United Methodist Church, Holly. The committal service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday Oct. 28, 2019, at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Care Team Hospice. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
