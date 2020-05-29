Bernice Barry
1929 - 2020
Bernice Barry
Bernice Barry, 90, of Bad Axe , passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Bernice was born July 3, 1929 in Grindstone City, daughter of the late James and Ruby (Williams) McGeachy. Bernice had experienced the hardships of growing up during the depression and World War II as a teenager. She graduated from High School in 1947, married in 1952, raising her children, while working on the farm with her then-husband. She was known for her green thumb, having varied flower beds, growing a large garden and preserving fruits and vegetables for her family. Bernice loved taking care of babies and toddlers. She would read aloud to children and could bring the story to life. Who needed TV?
In mid-life, she became very independent, learning to drive, worked and retired from the Huron County Medical Care Facility, traveled, learning to clog, even took a balloon ride for her 70th Birthday.
Bernice is survived by her children Jon Peyerk, Jo Wolschlager, Jean Barry, Jeryl Barry, Jana (Al) Barry, Jeffery Barry; grandchildren Mikkee (Keith) West, Ben (Tina) Peyerk, Jessica (Greg) Slusser, Jennifer (John) Root, Jerome Dean, Doris (Kiju) Victoria, Shannon Barry and Todd Wolschlager; six great-grandchildren Amber and Lydia Slusser, Avery West, Cooper Peyerk, and Colin and Liam Root; one sister, Iva Tschirhart and one brother, Ron McGeachy, sister-in-law Jean McGeachy, the father of her children, Eugene "John" Barry and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sons, PFC Jeremy E. Barry, James W. Barry and infants Jayme and John Barry; sons-in-law- Steven Wolschlager and Frank Purtell; siblings Dora (Bill)Rock, Ella (Stanley) Oscendosky, Harold "Bud" (June) McGeachy, Alex "Sandy" McGeachy; brother-in-law Marvin Tschirhart.
The family would like to thank Willow Tree Haven Retirement Home for the excellent care of our mother.
Graveside service will be held July 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Felix Catholic Cemetery.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Felix Catholic Cemetery
