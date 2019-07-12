Services Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kaufman Funeral Home Bad Axe , MI View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Kaufman Funeral Home Bad Axe , MI View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bad Axe , MI View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bad Axe , MI View Map Betty Dombrowski

1928 - 2019 Betty Dombrowski, 90, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Courtney Manor Nursing Facility of Bad Axe surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on Oct. 24, 1928, in Gagetown, daughter of the late Wendell and Elizabeth (Donnelly) Kelley. She graduated from the Appin School. She married Joseph Dombrowski on June 21, 1947 and together they raised five children. Joseph preceded her in death on April 26, 1987. Betty moved to Bad Axe after his death and resided there until her death. Betty's hobbies included watching the Detroit Tigers, reading, puzzle books and cross stitching. She is survived by her children: Diana Sue (Ron) Iwankovitsch of Ubly, Joseph (Cindy) Dombrowski of Richmond, TX, Beth (Rick) Mallon of Ludington and Dorothy Brown of Fremont, CA; grandchildren: Jim (Mariela) Iwankovitsch, Carrie (Jeremy) Ross, Patricia (Steve) Shijka, Joseph W. Dombrowski, Keith (Maria) Dombrowski, Kari (Adam) Vitti, Kipp (Dorothy) Dombrowski, Amanda (Dan) Potter, Zachary Mallon, Andrew Mallon, Bill (Emi) Brown, Joe (Cheri) Brown, Deborah (Randy) Wold; great-grandchildren: Lillian, Evelyn, Maddie, Keegan, Acadia, Amber, Brienna, Matthew, Rebecca, Aaron, William and Tammy; brothers: William (Maggie) Kelley and Ken (Denise) Kelley; sister-in-law: Frances Grifka; brother-in-law: Edward Dombrowski; daughter-in-law: Denise Dombrowski-Smith; special lunch buddies: Elfrieda Bayer and Gale Hutchinson. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Joe Dombrowski, her son, Daniel Michael and her sister Geraldine Britt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Fr. T.J. Fleming, pastor. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe and Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. A rosary service will be offered on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be offered to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, Compassus Hospice or RSVP-Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 12, 2019