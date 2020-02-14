Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137

Betty Jane Heleski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Heleski Obituary
Betty Jane Heleski
Betty Jane Heleski, 86, of Shelby Township passed away Feb. 14, 2020. Betty was a long time Utica Community Schools Crossing Guard. Beloved wife of Clement; loving mother of Paul (Cathy) and Gregory; adored grandmother of Alexander and Grant; and cherished sister of David Hacker.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester. Funeral Mass Friday at 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 53600 Mound Road, Shelby Township.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Betty's name to or . Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -