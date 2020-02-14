|
|
Betty Jane Heleski
Betty Jane Heleski, 86, of Shelby Township passed away Feb. 14, 2020. Betty was a long time Utica Community Schools Crossing Guard. Beloved wife of Clement; loving mother of Paul (Cathy) and Gregory; adored grandmother of Alexander and Grant; and cherished sister of David Hacker.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester. Funeral Mass Friday at 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 53600 Mound Road, Shelby Township.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Betty's name to or . Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020