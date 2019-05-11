Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Funeral service 11:00 AM Champagne Funeral Chapel Betty Jane Petrie

Betty Jane (Rivest) Petrie, 70, of Bay Port, is back in the arms of her beloved husband Wayne. Betty died Friday, May 10, 2019 at home under hospice care. Betty was born Sept. 29, 1948 in Yspilanti, Michigan to Geraldine (Barr) and the late Eugene Rivest. She received her bachelor's degree in accounting. You never left her home without a full belly and a hug. She enjoyed going to the casino and she was obsessed with Stephen King novels and loved listening to Willie Nelson and Elvis. She is survived by her children Betty (Edward) Beam of Saginaw, Lori (Troy) Forman of Caro, Waynette (Dan) Lazarus of Louisiana, Nicholas of Bay Port and Duane of Bay Port; mother Geraldine Rivest of Bay Port; grandchildren Tiffany, Tom, Nicole, Carl, Miranda, Dillon, Abigail, Cooper, Ava, Syann and Arthur; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings Jean (Delmar) Nichols of Caro, Geraldine (Leonard) Sanders of Willis, Eugene (Chris) Rivest of Tennessee and Robert (Becky) Rivest of Akron; and many nieces and nephews. Betty has gone home to be reunited with her father Eugene, husband Wayne, daughter Toni, granddaughter Rebecca and great-granddaughter Clare. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial will be in New Bay Port Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2019