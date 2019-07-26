|
Betty June Young, 95, of Port Hope, passed away July 25, 2019 at Courtney Manor Nursing Center with her daughter Nancy by her side. She was born on June 8, 1924 in Detroit to the late John and Viola ( Lavalley) Carruthers. Betty married the love of her life Ernest P. Young on Dec. 31, 1941 in Ohio. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1999. Betty loved to garden, work crossword puzzles, and do crafts. She was always the life of the part. She will be missed by her dogs: Lily, Lucy, Bailey, Rocky and Olivia. Betty is survived by her children: Carol Jiles, Sandra Hilkert and Nancy (Stanley) Wasilowski, grandchildren: Mary (Daniel) Werbinski, Martin (Holly) Jiles, Jeffrey Jiles, Chuck (Lori) Hilkert, Holly (Andre) Smith-Cheeks, Christopher (Tracie) Smith, great-grandchildren: Melissa, Edward, Michelle, Sarah, Marty, Ethan, Jessica, Thana, Jon, Heather, Kenneth, Ashley, Gavin, Brandon Jr., Bradley, Brayden, great-great-grandchildren Violet Rose, Troy and Tucker, a brother John Catruthers, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary (Billie) Laramie, sister-in-law Marilyn Carruthers, and son-in-law Edward Jiles. Funeral Services for Betty will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Burial will follow at New River Cemetery. Visitation for Betty will be on Monday, from 2 to 8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Thumb Animal Shelter in Elkton. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 26, 2019