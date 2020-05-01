Betty V. Schumacher
Mrs. Betty V. Schumacher, 89, of Sandusky passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at Sandusky Medical Care Facility after a short illness. She was born on Feb. 17, 1931, in Detroit to the late Gordon F. and Viva P. Evans (Brenton). After moving from Detroit with her family in 1935 Betty was raised on a farm north of Deckerville near Cedardale. She married the late Lloyd F. Schumacher on Jan. 12, 1990 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Betty attended school at the former Cedardale country school, and then graduated from Deckerville High School. Her first job was as a telephone operator at the Deckerville exchange which she spoke of fondly. Following her first marriage to the late Walter W. Reid, the couple operated a successful dairy and crop farm near Deckerville for several years. In 1965 Betty obtained employment with the former Yale Rubber Manufacturing in Sandusky where she operated one of the first cold feed presses, finally retiring from there in 1996 after 31 years of employment. After retirement Betty and her late husband Lloyd traveled the world from China to Europe and were always together, they loved their annual cruises and winters in Florida and Arizona. They were active members in the Huron County dance club and the Sandusky Dance Club, the Black River Tractor Club, and the Octagon Barn. Betty was an avid reader reading six or sven novels a week along with multiple newspapers, she loved her cats, riding her zero turn lawnmower and tending to her flowers. She was a serious Detroit Tigers fan her whole life and followed the team and players like a professional, never missing a game on the radio. Betty loved decorating for the holidays and always had a smile on her face and a kind and helpful word for anyone.
Betty is survived by her son, Dennis W. Reid Esq. and his wife Lisa M. (Loss) of Sandusky; her daughter Bonnie M. Wheeler and her husband Paul of Snover; her sister in laws Jacqueline Volmering of Ruth, Arlene Martin of Livonia, and Jane Volmering of Ruth; three brother in laws Jack Willis of Deckerville, Ron Volmering of Ruth, and Donald Kirsch of Port Hope, MI; her 1st cousin Orville Hooper of Deckerville; her stepchildren Dr. Marie A. Dominguez and her husband Gino of Wisconsin; June Jenkins and her husband Tony of Virginia; Rene Pierce and her husband John of South Carolina; Brian Schumacher and his wife Nancy of Southfield; and Michael Wert of New York; numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and numerous step nieces and step nephews. Betty loved her family and despite its size somehow remembered everyone's birthday, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Lloyd, her brother Morris and sister in laws Margaret Evans (Willis) of Deckerville, Ann Uicker of Wisconsin, Bessie Kirsch of Port Hope, MI, and brother in laws Thomas Schumacher of Ruth, Richard Martin of Livonia, and Ray Volmering of Ruth.
Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home of Ubly. A private burial service for Betty will be held at a later date with her final resting place in Downing Cemetery of Deckerville.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 1, 2020.