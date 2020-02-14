|
|
Beverly Jean Hartz
Beverly Jean Hartz of Port Hope, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Gladwin Pines Nursing Center in Gladwin.
Beverly was born Aug. 27, 1941 in Harbor Beach, the daughter of the late Arnold and Elda (Koglin) Koehn. On Dec. 26, 1958, she was united in marriage with Melvin E. Hartz at the Zion Lutheran Church in Harbor Beach. She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising and spending time with her family, cooking, baking, and reading.
Later in life, Beverly enjoyed watching the birds, pet peacock, and other wildlife in the front yard of their home. Beverly and her husband, Melvin, were charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sand Point, and currently Beverly was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Port Hope.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Melvin Hartz; three daughters and their spouses, Bethany and Larry Armstead, Sr. of Bad Axe, Corinne & Rodney Damm of Port Hope, Michelle & Donald Perdue, Sr. of Sebewaing; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Yvonne & Emil Reinke, Arnold & Shirley Koehn, Jr., Betty & Timothy Loewe, Loren & Debra Koehn, Diana & Lory Soper, Jamie & John Healey, Jeffery & Brenda Koehn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by one sister, Argenia Perinne and her husband, Michael; and two brothers, Carl and Wendall Koehn.
In keeping with Beverly's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church in memory of Beverly. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020