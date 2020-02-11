|
Billie Lasky Proper, 90, of Dewitt died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Born in 1930 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Loving mother, artist, and Registered Nurse. Billie spent her life pursuing knowledge and caring for people. Her father moved his young family to Detroit and later to Bad Axe. Billie graduated from the Saginaw General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a nurse until her retirement. She raised her family in Howell where she was a leader for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and 4H. She also spent those years as a home care nurse and teaching childbirth education. Billie later resided in Okemos, Haslett and DeWitt. She was an avid nature lover, gardener and bird watcher. She volunteered for many organizations including the Meridian Historical Village as a docent. Billie embraced new hobbies such as making and learning to play a dulcimer and joining a performing ice-skating group. In later years she modeled for a local clothing store and wrote children books. She looked forward to cross country skiing every winter. She walked the Mackinaw Bridge, helicoptered over volcanoes in Hawaii, hot air ballooned in Michigan, and searched for fossils in Texas. Billie loved to share her passions with others and rarely did anyone leave her home without a plant, a book or a recipe. She is survived by her son Mike (Sharlan) Proper of Lubbock, Texas; and granddaughters Micheala and Christina; daughter Dawn (Dan) Polihonki of Howell, brother Joe (Beverly) Lasky of Bad Axe; sister Betty (Vance) Proper of St. Petersburg, Florida; and her nieces and nephew and their families Carrie, Jodi, Laura, Alan, Susan, and Tammy. A private family service will be held in Bad Axe. Anyone wishing to honor Billie's memory is asked to contribute to their favorite charity in her name. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.grfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020